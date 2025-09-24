Slim Chickens closes in Helena

HELENA — The Helena Slim Chickens has closed permanently as of Sept. 24, 2025. There is no word on what officially led to the location's closure.

On Wednesday, workers removed signage and cleared out parts of the building.

A sign on a window said, “After careful consideration we are sad to announce that this restaurant is now permanently closed. We are deeply grateful for your loyalty and support over the years. It has been a pleasure serving the Helena community. We will always cherish the memories made here.”

Slim Chickens in Helena, the only Montana location, opened in December 2020 on Prospect Ave. The restaurant is a franchise location operated by Preferred Restaurant Group, who also operate the Taco John’s in Helena.