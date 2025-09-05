Suspect in Cascade County stand-off identified

GREAT FALLS — The man who engaged law enforcement officers in a stand-off just outside of Great Falls on Saturday, August 30, 2025, has been identified as 51-year old Justin Cody Paul of Sand Coulee.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton conducted an investigation at the request of Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter.

Suspect dead after armed home invasion in Cascade County

Cascade County Sheriff's deputies and Great Falls police officers responded to the reported home invasion in the Sand Coulee area at about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday; the Central Montana High Risk Unit was activated and also responded to the scene.

Sheriff Slaughter said that the occupants of the residence were able to escape safely, leaving the armed intruder inside.

Officers gave commands to the suspect - later identified as Paul - ordering him to exit the residence, but he did not comply.

Slaughter said that several shots were fired inside the residence, and officers then went into the home and found Paul dead inside; he noted that no shots were fired by any of his staff.

Dutton said on Friday that an autopsy was conducted at the Montana state lab in Missoula, and the pathologist determined that Paul died due to a self-inflicted gunshot.

Sheriff Dutton said that family members have been notified.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.