The 2024 Montana Millionaire winning numbers are...

HELENA — Check those tickets! The Montana Lottery has drawn the winning numbers.



Ticket # 021333

Ticket # 416013

Ticket # 143115

Ticket # 077800

Montana Lottery officials are working to verify where the winning tickets were sold and are expected to release that information later Thursday afternoon.

This year the Montana Lottery increased the number of available tickets to 500,000 and added a fourth $1 million prize.

Despite the increased number of tickets, the game sold out in less than three hours, another record. The previous record was around five hours.

The Montana Lottery works like a raffle. Prize winners are guaranteed because they are drawn from tickets sold.

The game also included 2,300 $500 instant win prizes and 4,500 $100 instant win prizes and the Quarter Million Monday drawing.

