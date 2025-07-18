Thousands get ready for 21st Symphony Under the Stars

HELENA — On Saturday, thousands will once again fill the hill at Carroll College for the Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars. But first, people had to find their spots.

Thousands claimed their preferred spot on Friday afternoon by making a $5 donation per blanket to the local Scouts. People lined up as early as 8:30 a.m. on Friday to put out their blankets beginning at 3:00 p.m.

(Hear from the first people in line.)

Thousands get their "perfect spot

MTN spoke with the first people in line to get their take on what the “best” spot is for the event.

“I can’t tell you because someone will be listening,” joked FATS Gullickson.

“Because we’re headed right there,” added his wife, Barb Gullickson.

It’s a favored family event for the Gullicksons, who have attended every one of the 21 years the event has been going, and they’ve watched their children and grandchildren grow up with it.

There were also plenty of canned foods to hold down the blankets, which will be donated to Helena Food Share.

The free annual concert begins at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the event now celebrating its 21st year.

The music will be performed by the Helena Symphony under the leadership of Maestro Allan R. Scott.

The theme for Saturday is ICONS!, featuring music from the voices that changed music over the past half century.

MTN Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz was there Friday to put out his own blanket and broke down what type of weather people can expect.