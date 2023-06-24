Watch Now
Train derailment in Stillwater County causes hazardous spill into Yellowstone River

Yellowstone County water plants shut down
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jun 24, 2023
BILLINGS - Water treatment facilities in Laurel, Billings, and Lockwood, as well as the irrigation canal companies, have instituted emergency protective measures, including shutting down head gates, due to a potential hazmat spill l into the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County.

Yellowstone County DES is asking residents to please conserve water at this time, officials said in a press release.

There is no reported threat to life or property in Yellowstone County at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

