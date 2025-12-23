'Unimaginable emotional pain': Fundraiser established to support Absarokee attack survivor

ABSAROKEE - A Stillwater County man is facing a long road to recovery after surviving an ambush-style attack at his home near Nye that killed his wife and daughter.

Greg Dawson was shot multiple times on Dec. 8, including an especially damaging gunshot wound to the back.

Dawson remains hospitalized, and in addition to his injuries, his family says he is trying to navigate "unimaginable emotional pain."

Dawson's wife, Justine Dawson, and her daughter, Nila, were both killed in the same attack.

Justine was a nurse at a dialysis clinic in Billings, and Nila was a student at Rocky Mountain College, where she was studying to become a physician's assistant.

A vigil was held in Absarokee for the family on Sunday evening.

A GoFundMe has been established to support Greg Dawson with his recovery.

