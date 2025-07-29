USS Helena (SSN-725) decommissioned after 38 years of service

HELENA — After 38 years of service, the current USS Helena has sailed its last mission. A decommissioning ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine was held at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, on July 25, 2025.

Los Angeles-class SSNs have been the backbone of the submarine force for the last 40 years. They are designed to seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships while projecting power ashore with Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and special operations forces.

(Watch to hear from the people working to preserve the legacy of the USS Helena)

USS Helena (SSN-725) has been decommissioned

“It is very impressive,” said Raymond Read, Montana Military Museum director. “She’s participated in a lot of things, especially in the Middle East, in the Pacific Theater. She was always there when she was needed, and she was armed to the teeth.”

Helena was commissioned on July 11, 1987, in Groton, Connecticut. It was the 37th Los Angeles-class SSN. While in service, Helena was awarded five Meritorious Unit Commendations, multiple Secretary of the Navy Letters of Commendation for outstanding deployment performance, and two Battle Efficiency “E” Awards.

“The name ‘Helena’ has always been synonymous with valor, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the defense of American ideals,” said Cmdr. Kyle Jones, Helena’s final commanding officer. “Our submarine is the fourth Navy ship to bear this distinguished name, and each has played a pivotal role in shaping our collective history as Americans and securing our freedoms.”

DoD photo by Seaman Joseph Caballero, U.S. Navy. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack nuclear submarine USS Helena (SSN 725) is guided and pulled by mooring lines into the floating dry dock Arco (ARDM 5) at Naval Base Point Loma, Calif., on Jan. 10, 2005.

Montana’s congressional delegation praised the work of the boat and her crew on Monday.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke: “Bravo Zulu to the crew of the USS Helena over the last 38 years. From the plank holders of 1987 to the decommissioning crew this year, her tenure was meritorious and made Montana proud. Helena has a long history of service and valor on four ships and boats dating back to a gunship during the Spanish-American War and the Brooklyn-class ship that survived Pearl Harbor. I look forward to the future of the next USS Helena and how she adds to our Navy.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy: “The United States Navy has underpinned the global economy and secured American interests for generations. Thank you to the USS Helena crew for their service and sacrifice in defending America and making her namesake and all Montanans proud!”

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rafael Martie The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Helena (SSN 725) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

U.S. Rep. Troy Downing: “This decommissioning is about more than a ship. It is about a history of service and the spirit of the people and place from which this vessel draws its name. Thank you to the servicemembers who crewed the USS Helena with honor and strength for 38 years. Her legacy is yours to share. America and the great state of Montana owe you a debt of gratitude.”

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines: “The USS Helena and those who served on it represent the best of Montana values and I thank them for their service. For nearly four decades, the Helena conducted silent missions from the Western Pacific to the Arabian Gulf and was an integral part of American strength and deterrence for the United States Navy. Montanans can be proud of her service. I extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who served in these missions with bravery and valor. Today as we commemorate the decommissioning of the USS Helena, we unite as Montanans around the shared ideals of freedom that keep our country the greatest nation on Earth.”

MTN News USS Helena (SSN-725) hat on display at the Montana Military Museum.

The Montana Military Museum at Fort Harrison has documented each USS Helena and collected artifacts from the vessels.

Read is hoping to add another artifact from the submarine.

“Our intent is to get something that is pretty verbose to show the participation of the 725 over the last 38 years,” said Read.

There have been four Navy ships to bear the name Helena.

US Navy

The first USS Montana was a Wilmington-class gunboat commissioned in 1896 that participated in the Spanish-American War and the Philippine-American War.

Credit: United States Navy

The Second USS Helena was a Brooklyn-class light cruiser that served in WWII. The ship was present during the attack on Pearl Harbor and was credited with downing 6 Japanese planes during the attack. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, the USS Helena would be repaired and joined the Guadalcanal Campaign in the summer of 1942. The crew of the Helena rescued survivors from USS Wasp (CV-7) and took part in protecting Henderson Field during the Battle of Cape Esperance in October and the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal in November. After an overhaul, Helena returned to combat in March 1943, providing gunfire support during the landings at New Georgia and Rendova.

Credit: United States Navy

During the Battle of Kula Gulf on July 6, 1943, the USS Helena engaged Japanese destroyers and was hit by enemy torpedoes, breaking the ship into three parts and sinking her. One hundred and sixty-eight crewmen were lost.

US Navy

The Navy quickly went to work on building the third USS Helena, a Baltimore-class heavy cruiser, which was completed in 1945. It went on to serve in the Korean War and was the flagship for the Bombardment Task Group. The third iteration was decommissioned in June of 1963.

“Then came our Helena... taking up the mantle of this proud lineage,” said Jones. “For nearly forty years she has operated in the silent, unseen depths — a critical spearhead in our nation’s defense. She embodies the very essence of American power projection and deterrence in the 21st century.”

The fourth USS Helena’s emblem calls back to the three other vessels that bore the same name, with three corresponding stars. The focal point of the emblem is the City of Helena’s fire tower, the “Guardian of the Gulch,” signifying Helena’s role in watching over the country.

It is ultimately up to the Secretary of the Navy to determine if another ship will bear the name again. Until that day comes, the legacy of the USS Helena will live on through her crew members and the people of Montana’s Capital City.

MTN News USS Helena anchor and propeller on display in downtown Helena