What the statewide flood disaster declaration means for Montanans

MISSOULA - The Gianforte administration declared a statewide disaster on Tuesday due to the destructive flooding in southern Montana.

We have seen the devastation that is rocking south-central Montana.

The pictures and videos show the livelyhood of fellow Montanans washing away.

The disaster declaration was issued for Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties on Tuesday, following a verbal declaration.

But what does this mean for Montanans?

By formally declaring the statewide disaster, relief can be seen in sight.

The expansion of funds from the general funds and help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The state is working with FEMA to cover the cost for the communities hit with destruction, by pursuing an expedited presidential disaster declaration.

How does a disater get declared?