BILLINGS — Jeffrey Zinne didn’t just love cars. He lived through them, building friendships, chasing projects and embracing every mile.

He had a deep love for vintage imports, a passion for restoration, and a habit of never passing up a good deal, according to his wife, Meghan Zinne.

But beyond the chrome, Jeff found his love for cars helped build meaningful relationships through supporting local businesses, and always showing up for others.

WATCH Meghan remember Jeff's life and legacy HERE:

Wife of Red Lodge chairlift victim finds healing in horsepower with memorial car show

“One of the most special cars is in Salt Lake City right now, and it’s a ’71 Nissan Skyline, and he’s been restoring that for 10 years,” said Meghan.

MTN News Cars for the car show

Jeff collected so many cars that, for Meghan, it was eventually hard to keep track.

“I want to say upwards of 17 altogether,” she said. “I would laugh, because he couldn’t pass up a deal.”

Jeff died unexpectedly in March after falling from a chairlift while snowboarding at Red Lodge Mountain during a period of erratic winds. Since then, Meghan has found comfort in keeping his legacy alive by inviting others to celebrate the things Jeff loved most.

“We are going to have a memorial to honor him doing what he loved, which is cars, and we are going to have it on his birthday, which is July 26,” she said.

MTN News Car show flyer

The memorial car show for Jeff will be held Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MSU Billings parking garage.

Proceeds will benefit the communities of Fishtail and Nye, areas close to the Zinne family’s heart.

Meghan is encouraging local car lovers to sign up for just $20, enter their own cars, and share stories as a tribute to Jeff.

“The community was so special to him,” she said.

MTN News

On the Billings West End, Jeff’s presence still lingers at Virtuoso Detail, where several of his cars remain getting shined up for the show.

As a fellow car enthusiast and regular client of owner Josh Weidlich, Jeff always encouraged him to keep growing his business and helped fuel his passion for cars.

“Almost always he was like... I drove this car and got it dirty and I’d love to drive it over,” said Weidlich. “He was always trying to keep me busy as much as he could.”

MTN News photo Megan Zinne

Meghan and Jeff shared 18 years together. Their journey even began with a car, a detail Meghan laughs about now.

“I remember saying... the next guy I’m going to date is going to have a nice car,” she recalled. “In high school, I guess that was an important thing, so we texted each other and the rest was history.”

After his passing, Meghan says the community’s support has been heartwarming and eye-opening.

“It’s been definitely overwhelming... but the amount of support that we have received was really eye-opening,” she said. “He was larger than life.”

courtesy of Meghan Zinne Jeff Zinne

But Jeff’s story, she says, doesn’t end here.

“He had such a zest for life, he was always the, ‘I’m not going to wait until I retire, I’m going to do it now’ kind of person,” she said. “Looking back, I’m glad that he did what he wanted.”

For those who knew him, and even those who didn’t, Meghan hopes the show will offer a moment to reflect, remember, and ride in his honor.

For registration details and event information, click here.