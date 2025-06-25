BILLINGS — Solar panel workers gathered at Montana's two U.S. senators' offices across the state on Tuesday to remind them of the hurt President Donald Trump's proposed Big Beautiful Bill could put on their industry.

Solar energy company vehicles parked outside the Billings offices of Sens. Tim Sheehy and Steve Daines, both Republicans, to remind them of the workers affected by the bill. Demonstrations were held in Billings, Bozeman and Missoula.

Watch video of the demonstration below:

Workers call for protection of solar-panel tax credit at Montana demonstration

Brad Van Wert, the president of the Montana Renewable Energy Association, explained that the proposed bill aims to cut tax credit incentives for solar-panel construction by the end of this year, accelerating the gradual phase-out of the program.

Justin McKinsey Brad Van Wert, president of MREA

"We can't just have them go off a cliff. We need a glide path to give the businesses that work in this space the opportunity to execute on their business plans, continue to provide jobs (and) continue to provide for Montanans," said Van Wert.

According to Van Wert, the solar industry has been growing, and contractors have entered the field, creating more jobs.

"Here in Montana, there's 900 people that work directly or indirectly in the renewable energy industry," said Van Wert.

Justin McKinsey Solar panel industry workers walk into Senator Sheehy's office

Justin Pearce, the CEO of A-Team Roofing and Solar, said that he decided to start installing solar panels to expand his roofing business.

"When we were just a roofing company, there was four, five, six of us. And that's all we had. Once we've added solar, we're up to 31 employees now, not including all the other people that are adjacent to us with electricians and suppliers and that kind of stuff. So I mean, it's a big difference for us if this leaves us," said Pearce.

Pearce explained that many of the workers with the movement understand the need to cut governmental spending, but they need time to make changes to their business.

"We're the type that we're fine if the tax cuts go away, just don't slam the door on us," said Pearce.

Justin McKinsey Justin Pearce, CEO of A-Team Roofing and Solar

Van Wert said that the Montana Renewable Energy Association had spoken to lawmakers about the Big Beautiful Bill in the past. If this demonstration doesn't change minds, they'll try again with more people, he said.

"We've talked to Sen. Daines. We've talked to Sen. Sheehy. We've been to Washington. They understand the value of this and they understand the jobs that are on the line here," said Van Wert.

The legislation is Trump's massive budget proposal, which he dubbed the Big, Beautiful Bill. Both Daines and Sheehy have expressed support for the bill, and a vote of the full Senate is expected this week. The House passed its own version of the bill last month, but several provisions have been changed as the Senate wrestles with its final version.