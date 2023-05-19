Yellowstone National Park warns of elk calving season

Elk calving season has begun in Yellowstone National Park and park officials say to be aware of your surroundings.

Below are important tips from park officials on how to protect yourself during the calving season:



Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run toward you or kick.

Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars. Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m) from elk.

If an elk runs toward you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

You are responsible for your own safety.

Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.

For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/nature/elk.htm.