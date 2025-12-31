Montana Night Riders Snowmobile Club clears hundreds of trees from Mineral Co. trails

HAUGAN — The Montana Night Riders Snowmobile Club has been busy ever since the windstorm two weeks ago.

Members of the organization have been out with chainsaws in Mineral County, making sure recreation is still possible on the local trails.

"We've been busy, busy. There's lots and lots of trees down. It was a heck of a windstorm," Montana Night Riders director of trails Eric Rouse said.

From the state line to Haugan, the Night Riders have been on a tear.

"We packed three or four chainsaws. Cutting all the wood out of the way, go through the trail and find out places that are washed out, where we need equipment brought in to repair and fix and brushing the sides of the trails and stuff, try and get it cleaned up so people can use them," Rouse explained.

Members have been volunteering their time, working each day to remove downed trees from more than 120 miles of groomed trails.

"Probably have 65 miles of trails done and we've got already 413 trees," Montana Night Riders Trail groomer Ted Groshong said.

"We started out using Jeeps and winches and trying to block the trees off because there wasn't enough snow. Once we got a little bit of snow, then we could get in the groomers and get out and try and get the rest of the trails clear," Rouse added.

Montana Night Riders Snowmobile Club Just one of the hundreds of trees removed from the Mineral County Trails

The snowmobile club has been around since 1973, which has helped make Mineral County a recreation destination for many in the motorized community.

"A lot of people don't stop off the freeway just for the heck of it in the wintertime. Without all the snowmobilers, there wouldn't be that much business in all these small towns," Groshong detailed.

So, the clean-up goal is twofold: get people back on the trails and keep cash coming to the county.

"Families come out and have a good time, get the kids out, and enjoy winter. This is a winter destination and it's really important for the businesses, local businesses," Rouse said.

The Lolo National Forest (LNF) shared their thanks to groups like the Montana Night Riders Snowmobile Club on Facebook writing, "Due to recent weather events, several areas of winter recreation have been impacted. The Lolo National Forest is very grateful for all of our partners who have helped in clearing downed trees at winter recreation areas, particularly nordic ski and snowmobile trails.

LNF adds, "Please recreate responsibly by practicing 'know before you go', check current and forecasted weather and trail conditions before heading out. Have an alternative location to recreate if certain locations are not available."

