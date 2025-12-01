Applications open for Montana "homestead" tax exemption, but many homeowners already enrolled

HELENA — Monday is the first day that Montana property owners can formally apply for a tax exemption that could significantly affect their property tax bills starting next year. However, many eligible homeowners have been automatically enrolled.

The Montana Department of Revenue opened applications Dec. 1 for the new homestead tax exemption. It’s available for Montanans’ primary residences and for long-term rentals.

In general, starting in 2026, property tax rates will go down on properties that receive the homestead exemption but go up on those that don’t.

If you applied for and received the state tax rebate on your primary residence earlier this year, you should be automatically registered for the exemption. DOR sent out letters informing those who received rebates that they won’t need to apply as long as they haven’t sold their property or changed their primary address.

The department estimates that roughly 220,000 to 225,000 primary residences are automatically enrolled, and they expect another 10,000 will still need to apply. You can check if your home is already enrolled on DOR's website.

All owners of long-term rentals will need to apply directly. DOR expects they’ll receive 50,000 to 60,000 applications, covering about 115,000 housing units.

If you want to ensure you receive the homestead exemption for the 2026 tax year, you will need to apply by March 1.

On its website, DOR has both online application forms and forms that can be printed out and mailed.