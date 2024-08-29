Are political debates still important? Montanans weigh in

BILLINGS — On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte declined to do a debate on MTN News with Democratic opponent Ryan Busse. Because that decision may seem a little unusual, it led us to wonder how Montanans feel about political debates.

MTN News interviewed people around Billings Wednesday to get their views on debates.

"I usually watch them all," says Diana Celts, a supporter of political debates.

Political debates are an American tradition every election cycle. So, the fact that one may not happen this year between Montana's two major party candidates for governor isn't sitting well with some.

"It feels like a lack of respect for (us voters), if you're not willing to do that," said Pat Lauffman, a debate supporter.

"If he's a politician, you know, why doesn't he want everyone to know what his views are? I don't know," said Valerie Cox. Cox said she tries to stay neutral on the topic of politics, meaning she typically doesn't view political debates.

While it's rare for a major political party candidate to refuse to debate in Montana, it has happened a few times in presidential debates. In fact, no presidential debates were held between 1964-1972, following the first televised presidential debate in 1960. That debate played a large role in Republican Richard Nixon's defeat to Democrat John F. Kennedy.

But, a refusal to debate in modern times is much rarer.

"I think there should be more of them," said Celts, who finds that these debates help her learn about the candidates' policies.

"I'm glad that Trump and Harris are going to have one," says Lauffman. The two presidential candidates have tentatively agreed to a Sept. 10 debate.

"(I watch the debates) to see what each person is saying," said John Malin, an avid debate watcher.

Although there are some who no longer feel that is the case.

"I feel like people used to be able to have good discussions with each other. Now with debates, it's just like an insult game towards each other," said Taylor Johnson, who says she tries to remain neutral on the subject.

"There's no point to even really watch them, because half of it is them just going back and forth on insults, when the stuff that you actually want to hear isn't being said," says Matthew White, a political independent.

But like the debates or not, a lack face-to-face meetings of candidates means voters must seek out information elsewhere. Although, conversations about policy can sometimes be difficult to understand.

"I think I've seen clips on TikTok, but that's about it," said Carter Cross, a non-political Montana resident.