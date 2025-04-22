'Bobby's Law' passes Montana Legislature

HELENA — Over the years, advocates have called for tighter DUI laws, but many attempts have stalled out in the legislative process. However, one DUI-related bill this session passed its final vote with overwhelming bipartisan support.

On Tuesday, the Montana Legislature passed House Bill 267 – also known as “Bobby’s Law” – which strengthens the punishment for DUIs that result in a death.

The memorializes Bobby Dewbre. Dewbre was celebrating his 21st birthday in March 2023 when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver outside Columbia Falls.

The passage of HB 267 was monumental for his family.

“I can’t express–I am so overjoyed,” Bobby’s mother, Beth McBride, told MTN. “Passing this law means my son didn’t die in vain, and it's going to be a better, safer place for all Montanans.”

Bobby’s Law creates a new criminal offense: aggravated vehicular homicide while under the influence.

The felony offense would apply to anyone who kills another person while driving under the influence if their blood alcohol level was more than .16 – twice the legal limit – or if the person was under court restrictions from other DUIs.

An individual convicted of the crime would face up to thirty years in prison, with a minimum of three years. They would also face a fine of up to $50,000.

Bobby’s Law received broad bipartisan support, passing its final vote 95 to 3 in the House. It is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Montana.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, said Bobby’s Law was personal for him and he was glad to see it cross the finish line.

“Bobby grew up a few doors down from me in Columbia Falls. I went to school with him, he was a couple years behind me,” said Mitchell. “The night he was killed, he was with one of my best friends. Just being able to bring this bill, I mean, it's emotional to bring up. I’m glad we’re finally here.”

Bobby Dewbre is remembered as someone who always wanted to make others smile and help where he could.

"It wasn't always just about him. He shared in his joy, he shared the things he had. He stopped to help people, recalled McBride. "This is what this law is, it's his legacy."

HB 267 isn’t the only legacy he leaves behind. Following his death, Dewbre’s family created the nonprofit Montana Bar Fairies.

“Drunk driving is kind of woven into the cultural fabric of Montana,” said Carli Seymour, Montana Bar Fairies Vice President and Dewbre’s sister. “And so starting that conversation and continuing that conversation is really important to us because nothing is going to change unless we talk about it.”

Montana Bar Fairies leave gift cards with stories of drunk driving victims on vehicles that were left in bar parking lots overnight – a thank-you gift for those who decided not to drive drunk.

More information about the Montana Bar Fairies, including ways to support their mission and volunteer, can be found on their website.

