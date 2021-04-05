Former MT Gov. Stan Stephens dies

HELENA — Former Montana Gov. Stan Stephens, a Republican whose 1988 electoral victory ended 20 years of Democratic governors in the state, has died. He was 91.

Stephens, who lived in Kalispell, served a single term as governor, choosing not to run for re-election in 1992 for health reasons. He had been a state senator from Havre for 20 years before winning election as governor.

Stephens was born in Calgary, Alberta, and moved to Montana as a teen-ager. He became involved in radio and eventually owned local stations, and is a member of the Montana Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He was also a veteran of the Korean War.

"A kind and thoughtful leader, Gov. Stephens was a central figure in our state’s politics for a quarter century, and his legacy and contributions to our state will endure," Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement Monday.

In his 1988 run for governor, Stephens started out in a three-way Republican primary against Secretary of State Jim Waltermire and state Rep. Cal Winslow of Billings. Waltermire, however, was killed in a plane crash in Helena shortly before the primary election, while he was campaigning, and Stephens defeated Winslow.

He went on to defeat Democrat Tom Judge in the general election, ending Judge's attempt to make a comeback after losing the governorship eight years earlier to then-Lt. Gov. Ted Schwinden, a fellow Democrat. Democrats had held the governor's chair for 20 years before Stephens' victory.

Three years into his term, Stephens suffered a transient ischemic attack -- a minor stroke -- and decided not to run for re-election in 1992. Republican Attorney General Marc Racicot then ran for governor, along with Stephens' lieutenant governor, Denny Rehberg, and won.