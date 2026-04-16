Windy Boy suspends congressional campaign, citing health, but Democratic Party points to allegations

HELENA — State Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, is dropping out of the race for Montana’s eastern U.S. House seat. He said his decision was based on health concerns – but Democratic Party leaders pointed to what they called “allegations of serious sexual abuse.”

Lance FourStar, who had been managing Windy Boy’s congressional campaign, told MTN Thursday afternoon that Windy Boy would be fully suspending his campaign and had stopped accepting donations. It is too late to remove his name from the ballot, since ballots have already been printed.

FourStar shared a video of Windy Boy addressing the Crow Tribe Legislative Branch on Thursday morning. In it, Windy Boy cited “declining health” and grief over the loss of family members.

“All the pressures of travel, all the pressures of everything else has really taken its toll on me,” Windy Boy said in the video.

However, the Montana Democratic Party released a statement from chair Shannon O’Brien Thursday morning, in which she said she was “deeply troubled” to learn about accusations against Windy Boy.

“Montana Democrats have made it a point to stand with and fight for survivors – today is no different,” O’Brien said. “We also call on Jonathan Windy Boy to resign his position in the Montana State Senate. I want it to be clear to all Montanans: Democrat or not, Windy Boy should be investigated and held accountable, as should anyone else with allegations of this nature. We encourage Montanans to stand with survivors and vote for a different candidate in the June 2 primary.”

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, the Democratic leader in the Montana Senate, said in a statement to MTN that he had also spoken with Windy Boy and asked him to resign.

“The allegations against Sen. Windy Boy are deeply disturbing,” he said. “The right thing for the state and for Sen. Windy Boy's constituents is for him to resign his seat in the Montana State Senate.”

Windy Boy, 67, has been in the Legislature since 2003. He also works as the tribal historic preservation officer for the Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy’s Reservation. He was the third Democratic candidate to announce he was running against Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Downing in Montana’s eastern congressional district.

The other two Democratic candidates for the eastern district seat are Sam Lux, a farrier from Great Falls, and Brian Miller, an attorney from Helena.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to include Windy Boy's comments from a social media video and comment from his campaign manager.