Montana federal leaders respond to fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

HELENA — The discussion on the role and deployment of ICE agents across the country intensified following this weekend’s fatal shooting of Minneapolis VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti. Montana federal leaders, all Republicans, have provided comments to MTN following the incident.

Sen. Tim Sheehy and Sen. Steve Daines sent MTN statements, and a reporter caught up with Rep. Troy Downing while in Helena.

“Our hearts all go out to the victims,” said Downing. “You know, you don't ever want to see that, and thoughts and prayers with them. But I think we all have a duty to have some circumspect views on this, on how we can de-escalate, you know, how the folks in Minneapolis can de-escalate, how the politicians can de-escalate, because the end of the day, we need to bring the temperature down and have some conversations about, you know, what's going on there.”

Statement from Daines:

“The shooting in Minneapolis is a tragedy and should be fully investigated. I am glad President Trump is directly engaged in the situation and sent Border Czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis. We must continue to support law enforcement and fund the government in order to avoid a shutdown this week.”

Statement from Sheehy:

“It’s heartbreaking to see another avoidable tragedy unfold in Minnesota. We as Americans must bridge our differences without violence. As is standard with any fatal law enforcement encounter, there will be a full investigation. I strongly urge Tim Walz and Mayor Frey to cooperate with ICE so we can avoid future tragedies and facilitate safe and orderly enforcement of our immigration laws. Brave law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way each day to keep our streets safe, and they deserve our respect and support.”

