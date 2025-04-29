Montana Legislature frames media tax credits plan for coming years

HELENA — Big Sky Country has seen an increase in commercial media productions – including “Yellowstone” – since the 2019 passage of the Media Act. In the 2025 Montana Legislative Session, lawmakers backed a bill that would see the tax credits continue, although with some changes.

Senate Bill 326, sponsored by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, maintains the current $12 million a year allotment for the MEDIA Act tax credits and extends the program through 2045.

Some language was changed so that going forward, the credits will focus more on benefiting Montana-based production companies and residents.

Media production tax credits bill passed Montana Legislature

If the bill becomes law, companies that qualify for the tax credit could now receive 30% compensation of costs for each crew member who is a Montana or tribal resident, or a student at a Montana university. They could also get a 40% compensation for renting Montana facilities.

SB 326 will also fund a report on media productions in Big Sky Country.

“So the interesting part about this bill,” said Hertz. “Now, when we come back in 2027, we'll be able to get a report. And that report will show us, have productions left the state or have they not? And I think that will give us an indication as to what this media credit might mean for Montana.”

SB 326 passed third reading in the Senate 31 to 19 on Tuesday and is now on its way to the governor's desk.