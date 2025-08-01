Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MT Department of Justice eliminates bureau that provided legal services for other state agencies

Agency Legal Services Letter
Jonathon Ambarian
One of a series of letters sent from the Montana Department of Justice to other state agencies, announcing the elimination of DOJ's Agency Legal Services Bureau.
HELENA — The Montana Department of Justice is eliminating one of its bureaus, which provided legal counsel for other state agencies.

Starting last week, department leaders sent letters to state agencies that used the Agency Legal Services Bureau, saying they were discontinuing its services as of Aug. 22, after a review of its “viability and operational effectiveness.”

“We understand that the closure of ALSB may present certain challenges for your agency, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the letters said. “However, it is important to emphasize that this decision was deemed necessary to ensure the efficient allocation of resources and to better serve the legal needs of the State. We are committed to assisting your agency during this transition period.”

The Agency Legal Services Bureau represents state officials and agencies in civil cases, like liability lawsuits and personnel issues.
MTN reached out to Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office regarding the change. A spokesperson said ALSB currently has five employees, and DOJ will be retaining two of them.

“Attorney General Knudsen will continue to look for ways to make government more efficient in Montana,” he said in a statement.

The affected agencies vary significantly in size, and include at least one full executive department.

“The executive branch is working to ensure all legal needs are met as we work through this transition, ensuring the appropriate legal services are provided to state agencies,” said a spokesperson for Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office.

