The Montana Legislature has passed a bill that prevents public schools and state officials from acting against staff or students who do not use an individual's preferred name or pronouns. Supporters of the legislation say it protects free speech, while opponents view it as discriminatory to transgender Montanans.

House Bill 400, sponsored by Rep.Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, passed its final vote in the legislature last week and is now headed to the governor’s desk.

MT Legislature passes bill blocking schools from disciplining pronoun, name usage

“This bill is a fundamental safeguard of free speech and individual liberties and ensures students, educators and public employees are not coerced into using language that contradicts their beliefs or biological reality,” said Mitchel at a Senate Judiciary meeting on April 2.

The bill blocks individuals from facing disciplinary action for refusing to use a person’s preferred pronouns based on their biological sex or legal name. The legislation also gives people the ability to file suit if they face any punishment.

Opponents of the bill say it would give students a license to bully trans kids and prevent teachers from stopping such bullying.

“I am extremely concerned about the bullying impacts and the potential violence between students that this bill encourages,” said Sen. Laura Smith, D-Helena, during floor debate on April 10. “We are essentially endorsing harassing behavior against a very specific population.”

