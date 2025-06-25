State awards behavioral health grants to eight counties, two tribes

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office has announced $2.5 million in grants to support behavioral health initiatives in rural Montana and tribal areas.

Eight counties and two tribes will each receive up to $250,000 over the next two years. They’ll use the money for one of two “tracks”: either creating a “behavioral health toolkit” to assess the impact of behavioral health issues in their area and the resources available for them, or preparing local community health workers to respond to behavioral health crises and connect people with services.

“To support behavioral health systems and improve the overall wellness of rural Montanans, it's essential that we come alongside local communities as they spearhead targeted initiatives that address their specific needs,” Gianforte said in a statement. “These funds will supply rural counties and tribes with the support they need to create and implement programs suited for them.”

The grant recipients include Jefferson, Teton, Pondera, Beaverhead, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield and Richland Counties, as well as the Rocky Boy Chippewa Cree Tribe and the Little Shell Tribe.

This is one of 11 short-term actions that came out of the Behavioral Health System for Future Generations Commission. In 2023, the state set aside $300 million over the coming years to strengthen services for people with behavioral health needs or developmental disabilities.