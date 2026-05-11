State judge blocks law that would end Election Day voter registration at noon

HELENA — A state district judge has blocked a new law that would have reduced the time available for Montanans to register to vote on Election Day.

Judge Adam Larsen, of the 14th Judicial District in central Montana, issued a preliminary injunction against Senate Bill 490 on Friday.

“Election Day registration shall remain available to all eligible voters for the full duration of Election Day, consistent with the practices in place prior to the enactment of SB 490,” Larsen wrote.

Montana voters have been able to go to their county election offices on Election Day and register and vote until the polls close at 8 p.m. SB 490, sponsored by Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, would have closed same-day registration at noon for federal elections – though it would open up a late registration period from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Saturday before the election.

Supporters of SB 490 said long Election Day registration lines around the state have put strain on elections staff and voters alike, and the law would strike a balance between allowing same-day registration and minimizing those impacts.

However, a group of plaintiffs – including the Montana Federation of Public Employees, four Montana tribes and two youth advocacy organizations – filed suit, saying the change would make it harder to vote, especially for young people and Native Americans.

Larsen agreed with the plaintiffs, saying the state hadn’t shown limiting Election Day registration was the least restrictive way to accomplish its goals.

“The record here establishes that SB 490 removes access to EDR during the precise hours when those voters most frequently rely upon it,” he wrote.

The plaintiffs also requested Larsen block another law, Senate Bill 276, which changed the rules for what identification voters need to provide at the polls, including requiring any ID be “current, valid and readable,” and removing a procedure for someone to vote a provisional ballot without photo ID. However, Larsen denied that motion, saying SB 276 created “at most, a limited burden on certain voters” and there wasn’t the same evidence it would prevent people from voting that there was for SB 490.

Plaintiffs praised the judge’s decision to enjoin SB 490 in statements.

“Unions like ours are organized around the fundamental right of every voice to be heard and every vote to count in our workplaces and society,” said MFPE President Amanda Curtis. “Montanans voted to protect same day voter registration a decade ago, and today MFPE members are proud to have defended this right from overreaching politicians.”

“This ruling is essential to prevent chaos for the June 2nd primary,” said Forward Montana executive director Alice Boyer. “The court has ensured that young Montanans, including students and people voting for the first time, can register to vote and vote on election day. This clarity is constitutional and key to preserving Montana’s exceptionally strong right of suffrage.”

Chase Scheuer, a spokesperson for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office, praised Larsen’s decision on SB 276 but said the office disagreed with his ruling on SB 490.

“Unrestricted voter registration on election day puts a undue burden on Montana's election administrators who have very important jobs ensuring our elections are secure and run smoothly,” he said in a statement to MTN. “We are disappointed in the court's decision regarding Senate Bill 490 and are reviewing our options to determine next steps.”