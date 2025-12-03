TSA to start charging travelers to fly without REAL ID

HELENA — After years of delays, the federal government has been ramping up its enforcement of rules requiring REAL ID-compliant identification for air travel. Starting next year, leaders say if you don’t have an ID that meets the requirements, you will be able to fly, but it will cost you.

The Transportation Security Administration announced this week that, after Feb. 1, they will refer any passengers who don’t have acceptable ID to a new alternative identity verification system called “TSA Confirm.ID,” for a $45 fee. Leaders warn travelers using that system could face additional delays.

(Watch the video for more on the new proposed fee for travelers with unaccepted ID.)

TSA to start charging if you don't have REAL ID

A REAL ID-compliant driver’s license requires more documentation than a standard license. To get one, you need to show proof that you’re a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005, which set the stage for eventually requiring a REAL ID-compliant license, passport, tribal ID card or other approved ID to fly domestically or enter certain federal facilities. However, the deadline for full implementation was pushed back time and time again, until this year.

Montana only began issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses in 2019. Currently, it costs an extra $25 to replace a standard license with a REAL ID.

Jim Ford was at the Helena Regional Airport Tuesday, on his way to Houston. He says he got a Real ID soon after they became available in Montana, despite the enforcement delays.

“I didn't want to have anything interfere with my travel arrangements,” he said. “I knew all the other states were going towards it, so it was only a matter of time before it was going to be required.”

Ford said he felt the additional cost and wait for an appointment were unfortunate hurdles, but he still doesn’t regret taking the step early.

“I didn't want to be caught up when half the state was running to get it, months before a deadline,” he said.

Jonathon Ambarian The entrance to the TSA checkpoint at Helena Regional Airport.

You can recognize whether your Montana license is Real ID-compliant by checking whether it has a gold star in the upper right corner.

Nationwide, the TSA says an estimated 94% of Americans are already using a Real ID or another compliant form of identification.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Motor Vehicle Division says just 42% of people in the state have Real ID compliant licenses. However, all the travelers MTN spoke with Tuesday either had Real IDs already or used passports instead, so they didn’t see a need to upgrade.

If you'd like to apply for a Real ID, you can schedule an appointment with MVD online. DOJ leaders say, in some cases, they'll even be able to accommodate same-day appointments.

You can find a full list of acceptable identification for air travel on the TSA website.