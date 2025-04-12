Wolf management debate returns to the Montana House of Representatives

HELENA — The debate on wolf management in the Treasure State returned to the Montana House of Representatives on Friday.

House Bills 258 and 259 from Republican Representative Paul Fielder of Thompson Falls were returned to the House after being amended in the Senate.

(Watch to learn more about proposed wolf management bills at the Montana Legislature)

Montana Senate debates wolf management bills

HB 258, as amended, would have required the wolf hunting season to be extended through the current spring bear hunting season.

Opponents of the bill raised issues that it would allow hunting when wolves are denning and raising their young.

HB 258 failed in the House on third reading, 44 to 54.

The second bill, HB 259, would require the Fish and Wildlife Commission to adjust management techniques based on the conditions of the region.

It passed third reading 56 to 44 and is headed to the governor’s desk.