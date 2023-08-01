Montana pride returns to Helena

HELENA — Montana Pride is back in Helena this week for its 30th year celebrating LGBTQ+ pride.

“Nothing is like Helena Pride,” said Kevin Hamm, the President of Montana Pride.

Montana pride celebrations started in Helena in 1993 initially as Big Sky Pride. That same year six people filed a lawsuit aiming to overturn a Montana law that made same-sex relationships illegal.

“We’re welcoming to everybody, and we want every part of the community to be here,” Hamm said.

Montana Pride kicked of Sunday and will run until Sunday, August 6.

There was uncertainty ahead of the event this year, after a new state law restricting drag shows, which are a big part of pride. Last week, a federal judge put a temporary hold on that law which allowed Montana Pride to go forward without any changes.

There is a full slate of events planned this week for Montana Pride including the pride parade through downtown Helena, drag story hours at the Montana Book Company and a street drag show just to name a few.

“The street drag show, which happens at 7 p.m. is the largest show in the state,” said Hamm.

Hamm was busy Tuesday at Lewis and Clark Brewery where he was setting up for drag trivia Wednesday, August 2.

“Last year was packed. this year we’re extending out to the lawn so everyone can play outside as well as inside, and it’s going to be amazing,” Hamm said.

He invites everyone to join in celebrating pride this week.

“We’re here to celebrate and have a good time,” said Hamm.

A full list of this week's Montana Pride events can be found on their website.