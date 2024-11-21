Watch Now
News

Actions

Montana ranks in the top ten states for formal volunteerism

Kids volunteering
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — Montana is in the top ten states in the nation for formal volunteerism.

Salvation army serving meals

Formal volunteerism is helping others through organizations like local non-profits.

  Americorps made the ranking from the latest Volunteering and Civic Life in America research, which uses the U.S. Census Bureau's survey about civic engagement.

  Through the research, Americorps found that Montana's volunteering rate increased by over 6% in two years.

Volunteers making stockings

  In 2023, over 343,982 Montanans volunteered through an organization contributing $843.4 million in economic value.

Montana ranked eighth in the nation with a formal volunteering rate of over 37%.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader