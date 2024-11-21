Montana ranks in the top ten states for formal volunteerism

HELENA — Montana is in the top ten states in the nation for formal volunteerism.

Formal volunteerism is helping others through organizations like local non-profits.

Americorps made the ranking from the latest Volunteering and Civic Life in America research, which uses the U.S. Census Bureau's survey about civic engagement.

Through the research, Americorps found that Montana's volunteering rate increased by over 6% in two years.

In 2023, over 343,982 Montanans volunteered through an organization contributing $843.4 million in economic value.

Montana ranked eighth in the nation with a formal volunteering rate of over 37%.