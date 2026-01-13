Montana referee speaks out after alleged assault by parent at youth basketball game

BUTTE — A Butte referee and volunteer high school coach is speaking publicly about an alleged assault by a parent during a middle school basketball game he was officiating in December, hoping his experience will encourage better behavior at youth sporting events.

Shawn Wetzel, son of late Montana basketball legend Don Wetzel, said the incident occurred at the Anaconda Santa Slammer tournament when a parent jumped over the rail and attacked him.

"She hops the rail and swings at me, and so I just put my hand out and kind of just put it on her head to keep her at bay, and that's when all hell broke loose. God, it was wild," Wetzel said.

Wetzel described the assault in detail, saying the woman continued hitting and kicking him before spitting on him.

"She just kept hitting, swinging, she took a few swings there. She tried kicking me a few times, and when she swung, tried kicking and missed. She kinda lost her balance, but when she spit on me... that was the worst part," Wetzel said.

Using his 6-foot-8 height and long arms, Wetzel was able to distance himself from the attacker. He wiped the spit off with his sleeve and returned to the court to finish officiating the game.

"But (the spit) was the grossest part. You know, to me, that's the most ultimate sign of disrespect."

Wetzel's life has revolved around basketball since childhood. His father, Don Wetzel, was a Montana basketball legend and Blackfeet Nation member who cofounded the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame. Shawn has spent his life playing, coaching, and refereeing basketball. He said he has never experienced anything like the December incident.

"It's really unfortunate that it evolved to that, and I just, you know, think at the end of the day people need to be a little more restrained. The best thing, I gues,s to hold this kind of behavior accountable, is to speak to it," Wetzel said.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Attorney Morgan Smith confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

"I can confirm that an investigation is ongoing. This incident was reported to law enforcement just last week, so the investigation is in the early stages. No charges have been filed as the investigation has not yet been completed," Smith said.

Under Montana law, assaulting an official is a misdemeanor, but it can be elevated to a felony if the crime is egregious enough.

Brian Michelotti, commissioner of the Montana Officials Association, said incidents like this impact referee recruitment.

"We want to make sure that officials return to the game and situations like this affect the recruitment of officials," Michelotti said.

Wetzel echoed those concerns about the shortage of officials and coaches.

"The reason we're losing so many officials, so many coaches is because people just don't know how to act anymore," Wetzel said.

For the past five years, Wetzel has been a volunteer coach for the Butte High boys basketball team, which is currently undefeated in Class AA play. Two days before the Bulldogs' first game, Wetzel was removed as a volunteer coach. Wetzel says he has no 'black marks' on his record, and the Butte School District has not given a reason for his removal. Wetzel is now supporting the team from the stands.

"I realize I can make this less about me and more about how we can do our best to button up these types of things from happening in the future, cause the ref's a dying breed and, you know, at the end of the day we need em," Wetzel said.

Wetzel said he just wants the kids to continue winning and hopes speaking out will encourage parents and fans to show better behavior at youth games, where many children are just learning to play.

