Montana Senate debates wolf management bills

HELENA — The Montana Senate debated several House Bills Friday that could have a big impact on wolf management in the Treasure State.

The first bill heard was House Bill 176, sponsored by Rep. Shannon Maness, R-Dillon, which would require unlimited wolf hunting if the wolf population was over 550 animals statewide. The bill does provide for an exemption to the quota in the area around Yellowstone National Park.

A 2023 Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks report estimated the state’s wolf population at around 1,100 animals.

Proponents of the legislation say it is needed because they don’t believe the current wolf management in the state is working.

“The supporters of wolves, nor the [Montana] Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks have offered any alternatives,” said Sen. Vince Ricci, R-Billings. “And so I think these bills are kind of forced on us because of the lack of support from FWP or the people that are supporters of the wolves not bringing any alternatives.”

Opponents of HB 176 say it’s applying methodology too broadly when the majority of the wolf population is located in northwestern Montana.

“I think it's kind of misdirected a little bit and maybe too broad,” said Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade. “And I think there's a different way to approach this. I know the sponsors have been frustrated by the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission not being responsive. That's a different story. But I think that's where the solution could lie on this still.”

HB 176 narrowly passed second reading 26 to 24.

The next bill debated was HB 258, which requires the wolf hunting season extended through the current spring bear hunting season.

Proponents say it is needed to better manage the populations, while opponents say it would have a much larger impact than intended because the spring is when wolves den and raise their young.

HB 258 passed 30 to 20

The last wolf bill on the agenda, HB 259, would require the Fish and Wildlife Commission to adjust management techniques based on the conditions of the region. It also allows the commission to authorize the use of infrared scopes or thermal imagery scopes on private land.

HB 259 passed 32 to 18.

HB 176, HB 258 and HB 259 still need to pass a third reading before clearing the Senate chamber. Since the bills were amended in the Senate, they will be transmitted back to the House if they pass third reading.