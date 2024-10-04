Montana sending incident management team to Georgia to help with Hurricane Helene recovery

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced that Montana is sending an incident management team to Georgia, to assist with the response to Hurricane Helene.

The nine-member Type 3 Incident Management Team is heading to Macon Friday, for the start of a 15-day deployment. Gianforte’s office said in a statement that they will be helping with planning, resource management and public information in an area where Helene destroyed an emergency operations center.

“Please join me and Susan in praying for all those impacted by Hurricane Helene and for the safety of our personnel,” Gianforte said in the statement.

Ken Parks, deputy DES coordinator with the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, will lead the team, and Montana Disaster and Emergency Services will coordinate the deployment.

Gianforte’s office says they’re sending these resources in response to a request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, a nationwide system that lets governors request and share personnel during times of need. Montana often receives assistance through EMAC when dealing with disasters like wildfires.