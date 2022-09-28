Montana sending personnel to assist with Hurricane Ian response

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration announced Wednesday that Montana will send resources to help Florida respond to Hurricane Ian.

Florida asked for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, a nationwide system that lets states request and share personnel during times of need.

Gianforte said in a statement that they will send ten people from the Western Montana All-Hazard Incident Management Team, along with one Montana National Guard major to help Florida with further EMAC requests. Also, a Montana Disaster and Emergency Services EMAC Advanced Team member has gone to Atlanta to help coordinate the response at the regional level.

“Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need,” Gianforte said in the statement. “Susan and I are praying for the people of Florida, and all those prepared to respond, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.”