Montana State Capitol rally marks Trans Day of Visibility

HELENA — Monday afternoon at the Montana State Capitol, advocates gathered for a rally marking “Trans Day of Visibility” – and protested what they called a pattern of legislation attacking transgender Montanans.

“Trans people are Montanans, and trans people deserve safety, dignity and respect, just like everyone else,” said Julia Maxon, program director for Catalyst Montana and one of the event’s organizers.

International Transgender Day of Visibility occurs every year on March 31. This year, it comes just a few days after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a pair of bills affecting transgender people:

· House Bill 121 requires public schools, correctional facilities, other public buildings and domestic violence shelters to designate bathrooms, changing rooms and sleeping areas for either men or women, based on their biological sex at birth.

· House Bill 300 defines it as “an unlawful discriminatory practice” for schools to allow transgender female athletes to compete in women’s or girls’ sports.

Many of those attending Monday’s rally held signs protesting the two laws.

Jonathon Ambarian On Mar. 31, 2025, advocates held a rally at the Montana State Capitol to mark Trans Day of Visibility.

Speakers at the rally said it was important to show transgender Montanans are a part of this state.

“No matter how many laws are written, heard or passed that try to extinguish us, they cannot stop us from living true,” said Atlas Gilbert.

“As a trans and non-binary person myself, hearing the attacks that we're hearing at the Legislature can feel demoralizing and upsetting,” Maxon told MTN. “This day is all about joy. There are a ton of folks here – even despite the snow – coming together, sharing space. And I think that's just really special and a really beautiful thing.”

Last week, before signing HB 121 and HB 300, Gianforte told reporters he saw both as good policies. After he signed the bills, his office released a statement saying they would protect women and girls.

“Standing alongside our partners in Montana and across the country, I am proud to safeguard privacy and security for women and girls – because a man shouldn’t be in a women’s restroom, shouldn’t be in a women’s shower room, and shouldn’t be housed in a women’s prison,” Gianforte said in the statement. “Today, we’re maintaining equal opportunity for all Americans, while also protecting women and girls and their right to safe and separate facilities and activities.”

The ACLU of Montana has filed a lawsuit seeking to block HB 121, claiming the law discriminates against transgender and intersex Montanans and violates the right to privacy and equal protection.