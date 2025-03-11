Montana State Fund plans to lower rates

HELENA — The Montana State Fund, the state's largest provider of workers' compensation insurance, announced it submitted plans to lower premium rates.

The announcement, which came in a news release on March 7, said it planned to reduce premiums by 5% for 2025.

MSF, says the reduction would bring rates to their lowest level ever and represents a decrease of 19 percent over the last three years.

The proposal will now go before the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance for approval.

If approved, the new rates would take effect July 1.