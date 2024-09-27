Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Harrison receives grant for expansion

HELENA — Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Harrison is getting an expansion thanks to the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery Administration runs the program and has awarded up to $2,777,421 to Montana.

With the grant, the cemetery will add 300 pre-placed crypts, 880 cremation niches, 500 cremain gravesites, landscaping, and irrigation.

The VA will also reimburse over $349,000 for outer burial receptacles brought in by the state.

“The cemetery serves more than 22,000 veterans and eligible family members in the region,” according to Ronald E. Walters, Acting Under Secretary of Memorial Affairs.