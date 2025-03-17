Montana unemployment rate falls below 3 percent, reaches lowest level since 2023

HELENA — The State of Montana announced on Monday the state's unemployment rate fell below 3 percent. This marks the lowest unemployment Montana has seen since the fall of 2024.

Montana's unemployment was 1.2 percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 4 percent.

According to the Governor's office and the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, the seasonally adjusted rate was approximately 2.8 percent.

Total employment increased by 200 jobs, mainly in the construction, trade, and transportation sectors.

The report included 2024 employment data, which showed that the state added 3,000, bringing the state's job growth rate to 0.5 percent for last year. The state's labor force reached a record high of 579,000, growing 0.8 percent over the past year.

In January 2025, the Consumer Price Index For all Urban Consumers increased 0.5 during February. Increases in the shelter cost index comprise almost 30 percent of the monthly Consumer Price Index increase.

Before seasonal adjustment, Lewis & Clark County's unemployment numbers are currently tied for the 21st lowest in the state.