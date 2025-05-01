Montanans awarded for their work in child welfare and family services

HELENA — Montanans who have dedicated their lives to supporting Montana children and families were honored at a conference on Thursday.

The annual Montana Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect Conference is sponsored by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Twelve awards were given to 22 people and two organizations for their work in improving the child welfare system.

This year's theme was "Building Bridges, Empowering Futures," which is a focus for foster parents Kelsey and Andrew Richards.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"We have learned that it's more than bringing kids in; it's bringing families in," Kelsey said. "We love coming alongside bio parents and working closely with them and supporting and encouraging them. It's changed our family too. It's been an awesome journey."

The couple has been fostering for four years and has helped about seven kids and their families.