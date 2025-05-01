Watch Now
News

Actions

Montanans awarded for their work in child welfare and family services

Medium shot of conference
Posted

HELENA — Montanans who have dedicated their lives to supporting Montana children and families were honored at a conference on Thursday.

The annual Montana Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect Conference is sponsored by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Pamphlet

Twelve awards were given to 22 people and two organizations for their work in improving the child welfare system.

This year's theme was "Building Bridges, Empowering Futures," which is a focus for foster parents Kelsey and Andrew Richards.

People listening

"We have learned that it's more than bringing kids in; it's bringing families in," Kelsey said. "We love coming alongside bio parents and working closely with them and supporting and encouraging them. It's changed our family too. It's been an awesome journey."

The couple has been fostering for four years and has helped about seven kids and their families.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader