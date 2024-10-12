Montanans celebrate National Coming Out Day

HELENA — Friday marks an important day for members of the LGBTQ+ community, as October 11th is National Coming Out Day.

The day aims to celebrate the bravery it takes for people to tell others about their sexual orientation and gender identity.

According to a Williams Institute report from 2020, there are an estimated 30,000 people over the age of 13 in Montana who identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The lead organizer of Montana Pride celebrations, Kev Hamm, reflected on moving back to Montana after coming out in a bigger city.

"I realized that there were a lot of people that are kids, growing up, people my age, that have never left this place and have never felt comfortable being who they are because they don't see the rest of the community. What I was more suprised about is that our community exists and is here. It's just a little more hidden. I wouldn't say it's closeted, but it's definitely more protective. There's always a place for you to go to find help or find a community, but if you want to be an ally and do it, the best way is [to] put up a sticker, put up the "Everyone is Welcome Here" [sign], paint your building," he said.

This year is the 36th anniversary of Coming Out Day, inspired by the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay rights in 1987.