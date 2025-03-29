Montanans gather for income tax rally

HELENA — The steps of the Montana State Capitol were filled with supporters gathering together to learn more about how Governor Greg Gianforte is hoping to change income taxes.

"Too often when you get a paycheck, you look at it and wonder, 'Where did it go?' We know the answer, don't we? Taxes," said Gov. Gianforte.

Republican Senator Josh Kassmier of Fort Benton introduced Senate Bill 323.

The bill would amend the current code for Montana's individual income tax laws.

Revisions include reducing the top marginal tax rate, which Montanans pay on an income above $20,000 a year.

The bill would also increase the earned income tax credit, which can reduce the taxes owed or grow the tax refund.

"In November, I laid out a conservative state budget," said Gianforte, "At the top of that list is keeping government as limited as possible and delivering permanent tax relief for all Montanans at every income level."

Opponents of the bill say it is not what is important to Montanans.

Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, said, "The goal of the government is to provide good public schools, good public healthcare, and take care of problems like property taxes. Nobody's doing backflips because 'We're going to get an income tax break.' You know why? It doesn't help the majority of Montanans."

During the rally, Gianforte mentioned that Montana should move towards a flat tax, which would create the same rate for all taxpayers no matter what their income is, with no exceptions or deductions.

The bill has only been introduced and still needs to be passed by both the Senate and House and signed by the governor before it can become law.