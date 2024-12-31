Montanans light menorahs at state capitol building

HELENA — You may have heard the story of candles burning for eight days when they only should have burned for one.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Montanans are celebrating the miracle of Hanukkah with the annual tradition of lighting a menorah here at the capitol building.

Those who attend the menorah lighting hear from rabbis from across the state, play dreidel, and enjoy traditional foods like potato latkes and sufganiyot while listening to the violin.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"It's an incredibly meaningful event for Jews all over the state because we're invited and feel represented. We get a chance to speak about our experience of being Jewish in the state of Montana," said Rabbi Sonja Pilz of the Congregation Beth Shalom in Bozeman.

She encouraged the community to continue educating themselves on the war in Gaza during her speech.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Pilz said, "It is our challenge as humans to keep on watching and to discern what's right and what's wrong. Many of us end on this never-outdated wisdom from Fiddler on the Roof: 'You're right, and you're right, and you're right too.' It's totally possible that this is what's true. We're all right. We're looking at things from different perspectives."

Rabbi Pilz says the capitol menorah lighting is one way Montana recognizes those in our community who are of Jewish faith or heritage.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"I think it is an implicit statement by any given government to acknowledge the existence of the Jewish community and to some degree also affirm a commitment to protect it and to take care of its well-being," said Pilz.

This year, Hanukkah ends just after New Year's Day on January 2nd.