Montana's capital city celebrates the signing of the U.S. Constitution

HELENA — Two-hundred thirty-seven years ago, thirty-nine delegates signed the United States Constitution, and on Tuesday, Montana's capital city members joined together to celebrate the historic event.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"The promise of freedom of controlling their own destinies in this country led incredibly courageous people who really did put their lives, their families' lives, their fortunes all on the line to create this new nation that is this amazing experiment that we have still today in America," said Deborah Swingley, a member of Oro Fino Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

NSDAR puts on the event with support from state officials.

Speakers at the event include Superintendent Elsie Arntzen, Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras, and Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.

During the event, Jacobsen announced the 2024 Secretary of State Constitution contest prompt: "How does the Constitution preserve our freedom, and why is that important to me?"

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Helena Xpress Singers performed patriotic songs like "God Bless America" and "Happy Birthday" to the Constitution.

Swingley said, "The Constitution is the supreme law of the land. The thought, the dedication, the commitment that went into it, it really shaped this country, and we should never let that go."

The Constitutional Convention started in May of 1787 when delegates began working on the Constitution.

So, what lessons can we take from the delegates' work almost 250 years ago?

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"It's the opportunity to say, 'Okay, we're all going to give a little bit to get to this greater good.' that is really what will promote our country and our better tomorrows," Swingley said.

The event ended with the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell being run two, three, and seven times for the 237 years since the Constitution's signing.

You can learn more about the Oro Fino Chapter of NSDAR by calling (406)933-8203.