Troy Downing predicted to win Montana's Eastern U.S. House Race

Decision Desk HQ has calledMontana's Second Congressional Race for Republican Troy Downing.

The race to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale began with a crowded field – eight Republicans and four Democrats campaigning in June’s primary. That primary narrowed the race to Republican nominee Troy Downing and Democratic nominee John Driscoll.

Troy Downing is the current State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance.

Downing, 57, grew up in California. He’s had a varied career, including time working at New York University, in startup tech companies and as an investor in commercial real estate. Eventually he built up nationwide business in self-storage and insurance. After 9/11, he enlisted in the Air Force – serving in two deployments to Afghanistan, where he flew as part of a combat search and rescue squadron. He then continued to serve in the Air National Guard.

The Republican has had a home in Montana since 1998, first in Big Sky, then in Gallatin Gateway, and now in Helena. Downing’s first Montana political campaign came in 2018, when he ran in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Two years later, he was elected state auditor, where he regulates insurance and the financial industry in Montana.

Montana’s 2nd Congressional District covers all or part of 40 counties in central and eastern Montana, with the largest communities including Billings, Great Falls and Helena.

John Driscoll had previously served in the Montana Legislature and the Public Service Commission.

Driscoll, 77, was born in California and grew up in several cities around Montana. After serving in the U.S. Army, he returned to Hamilton. In 1972, he was elected to the Montana House of Representatives. He served three terms, becoming speaker of the House during the 1977 legislative session. In 1980, he was elected to the PSC, where he served 12 years.

Since leaving public office, Driscoll has spent time working for the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff and as a writer, but he’s also run multiple times for U.S. Senate and U.S. House – always pledging not to raise or spend campaign funds.

