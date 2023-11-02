Montana's Motor Vehicle Division to improve its customer service

MISSOULA — Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division is changing the way they service their customers.

MVD administrator Laurie Bakri said that over the last 9 months, there has been a lot of effort put into making driver services more accessible. “This is a significant, total reface of MVD," she stated.

Most processes that will need to be completed at MVD can actually be started at home with the new upgrade. “So, first of all, there will be new online services. You can now replace your license online, you can pay reinstatement fees. You can upload documents," said Bakri.

The new Credentialing and Registration System (CARS) is set to improve customer service and efficiency at all 48 MVD exam stations around the state. “Our current transaction time is about 27 minutes and our future transaction time is going to be ten or less,” Bakri explained.

Computers at the MVD will let customers input their information in one spot rather than moving from station to station in the office. Bakri detailed, “An examiner now can see about 15 customers a day. Moving forward we’re going to get to 30 customers a day.”

There will be a slight waiting period for these changes to kick in. The week of November 13th select remote exam stations will be closed for the transition: Baker, Big Timber, Broadus, Chester, Choteau, Circle, Colstrip, Columbus, Conrad, Deer Lodge, Dillon, Forsyth, Fort Benton, Hardin, Harlowton, Lewistown, Livingston, Malta, Philipsburg, Plentywood, Red Lodge, Roundup, Scobey, Shelby, Superior, Thompson Falls, Virginia City, and White Sulfur Springs.

However, Bakri believes any backlogged appointments caused by the pause will be sorted through quickly. Then, the process will be much easier for anyone looking to use the MVD's services.

“We expect our appointments to reduce down to two weeks out instead of two months out like we are now," Bakri stated.

For up-to-date information on office hours and appointment availability, customers can go to the online appointmentscheduler here.