Monthly recycling event for unwanted electronics in Helena

HELENA — When we get to spring cleaning, we often tend to the dusting and sweeping of wintertime debris. But what about those old electronics that have been recently replaced during the holidays? 406 Recycling has a monthly electronic recycling program that can help.

“This is a great way to take care of outdated, unwanted electronics. We all have that computer, old cell phone we're not sure what to do with, and that's the service we provide here and on an ongoing basis, ” says Matt Elsaesser, 406 Recycling owner.

The recycling event works to responsibly collect and dispose of electronics and their hazardous and precious materials. 406 Recycling also works to wipe the data from your electronics to keep your sensitive data secure.

In addition to mitigating environmental risks, and maintaining data privacy, recycling your electronics allows for the reuse of precious metals.

“Well, I think a lot of it is there's a lot of news about critical resources, metals. One of the greatest resources we have is outdated and unwanted electronics,” says Elsaesser.

The group will donate any working TVs to thrift stores or those in need. The recycling event happens the last Friday of every month from 10 to 6 in the Good Samaritan Thrift store parking lot.

While microwaves and some TVs/monitors cost money to recycle, most items are free to hand over at the monthly event. A $10 donation towards Good Samaritan is encouraged.