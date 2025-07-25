More than 1,600 4-H projects were presented this year at the fair

HELENA — A big part of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair is the 4-H projects.

This year, there are more than 400 4-H members presenting projects at the fair. The total number of projects between indoor and livestock is 1,665.

That means each member averages around 4 projects; however, some members even did more than 20 projects alone, like 4-H Ambassador Ayla Mundiger-Adsay.

4-H is more than just the projects. It helps the kids learn valuable life skills and allows them to even travel across the country for their standout work.

“It's definitely has helped me step up. Those leadership skills, and the communication skills, and the state leadership events has also helped us a lot. It's given me so many opportunities and just has made me grow as a person,” said Mundiger-Adsay.

Mundiger-Adsay recently went to the state 4-H Congress, and she’ll be headed to the national 4-H Congress this fall in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Lewis and Clark County Livestock Sale is this Saturday at 9 a.m. and the indoor projects auction is at 3 p.m.

