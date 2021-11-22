More than $100k bet on Brawl of the Wild in Montana

HELENA — The Montana Lottery is reporting that fans wagered more than $100,000 with Sports Bet Montana on the Montana State v. University of Montana football game.

2,891 bets were placed on the 2021 Brawl of the Wild for a total of $119,099, making it the most bet on a college football game to date with Sports Bet Montana. Wagers dwarfed the previous number one game by more than six times the amount wagered, which was the Oregon v. Utah game where people had bet $31,420.

“Montanans love their Montana teams-and this year’s Brawl of the Wild showed it! We knew this weekend would be a big betting weekend and it was. We’re really happy with how well Sports Bet Montana performed this weekend. It was a great game!” said Montana Lottery Communications Manager Jennifer McKee.

The average bet was $41.20 and the total amount paid out from Cat/Griz betting over the weekend was $89,788.45.

