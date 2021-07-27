Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla attempts to bite New Zealand's David Nyika

There was almost a Mike Tyson situation during a heavyweight boxing bout between Youness Baalla of Morocco and David Nyika of New Zealand Tuesday morning.

During the third and final round of the match, Baalla engaged in a hold with Nyika and appeared to attempt a bite to Nyika's ear, reminiscent of when "Iron Mike" took a bite out of Evander Holyfield's ear in 1997.

The two boxers were immediately separated, as Nyika was clearly agitated following the incident.

Despite the attempted bite, the match resumed and concluded without any further commotion. Nyika won the bout and advanced to the men's heavyweight quarterfinal.