Most Yellowstone National Park roads to close for winter season on Nov. 1

Yellowstone National Park announced on Wednesday that the West, South, and East entrances and nearly all roads in the park will close to regular vehicle traffic on Nov. 1, 2022.
According to a YNP news release, the park closes the roads each year at this time to prepare for the winter season, as well as snowmobile and snowcoach travel that begins Dec. 15.
The last day for visitors to drive most roads will be Monday, Oct. 31, according to the release.
Staying open year-round are the roads between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley).
After temporary closures due to road damage from a historic flooding event in June, the road between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, reopened to regular traffic on Oct. 15.
The road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open to regular traffic no later than Nov. 1.
The park roads that will close Nov. 1 include:
- Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris
- Norris to Canyon Village
- Canyon Village to Lake Village
- East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass)
- Lake Village to West Thumb
- South Entrance to West Thumb
- West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)
- Old Faithful to Madison
- West Entrance to Madison
- Madison to Norris
Tower Junction to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) closed for the season Oct. 21 due to inclement weather.
