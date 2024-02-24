Motorcycle riding courses coming to Helena College

HELENA — Multiple motorcycle riding courses are coming to Helena College.

“We not only teach you how to ride a motorcycle but how to think like a motorcyclist. Motorcycles don't have safety equipment. You're the safety equipment,” says Director of the Montana Motorcycle Rider Safety Program, Casey Redder.

The Montana Motorcycle Rider Safety Program is coming to Helena College. Registration will be open during the first week of March.

The program has 3 varying classes: the Basic Rider Course, the Basic Rider Course 2, and the Advanced Rider Course. Classes cater to varying levels of experience from the absolute beginner to advanced riders. For example, those participating in the Basic Rider Course don’t even need to bring any equipment other than some close-toed shoes that cover their ankles.

“I've had people that have never been on a motorcycle before actually be riding a motorcycle within the first hour,” says Redder.

Passing this class gives folks a waiver that allows them to bypass the riding skills portion of the MVD’s permitting process.

Redder says this program gives folks the knowledge they need to stay safe on the road, not only for themselves but for those around them.

“This program just wants to provide you with the skills that will get you home to your loved ones,” says Redder.