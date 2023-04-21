Mountain bike race to raise money for 6-12th grade riding team

HELENA — The annual Unravel the Scratchgravel mountain bike race is coming back to the Helena area in a couple of weeks.

“I have a passion for cycling and specifically a passion seeing kids on bikes,” says race director & USA cycling official, Byron DeFord.

Unravel the Scratchgravel is a XC mountain bike race in the Scratchgravel Hills in which participants will either bike 1, 2, 3, or 4 lap races depending on skill level and age.

Proceeds from the race will go towards the Helena Cyclones, a group of 6-12th grade mountain bike riders from throughout the Helena area.

DeFord says that this race will be an excellent way to support the youth in doing something constructive and fun.

“We didn't have these opportunities when I was growing up and these trail system and I, it gives me joy to see kids on bikes and it gives them an opportunity,” says DeFord.

The race has taken place for at least 2 decades. And when asked whether the race would be stopped if we had some more spring snow, DeFord was determined.

“Probably still race. It's a bike race. We don't cancel for weather,” says DeFord.

The race will take place Sunday, May 7, and you can register for the race online.