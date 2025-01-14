Mountain lion warning for Mount Helena

HELENA — According to the City of Helena, mountain lion activity has been confirmed on Mount Helena in the Tubbs Trailhead and Silverette Gate area near LeGrande Cannon Boulevard. Warning signs are being posted at nearby trailheads.

C.R Anderson Middle School is encouraging families to pick up their students if they walk from school due to the lion sighting.

People are asked to use extra caution when recreating.

Avoid hiking or running alone.

Keep pets on a leash.

Keep children close.

Carry a deterrent device, such as bear spray.

If you do encounter a mountain lion, here are a few reminders: